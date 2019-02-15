Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba mufti hails Kashmiri group's 'Game Of Thrones' tribute

national

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba mufti showers praises for Kashmiri group's 'Game Of Thrones' tribute

While fans of Game of Thrones are waiting eagerly for April to catch the final season of the show, the makers of the show have released an official fan anthem video, wherein a special tribute from Kashmir for Game of Thrones is also included. The official fan anthem was released on YouTube and Indian fans cannot stop praising the video.

The official video released by the makers of the show features everything from videos of the theme music to GOT-inspired weddings. The video also has an Indian entry, where a special tribute from Kashmir is the only bit from India to make it to the video.

The fan film garnered a lot of positive feedback. Users on social media have heaped praises on the film. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also praised the film.

Here are some of those reactions:

Brilliant! Game of Thrones OST cover by a group of talented Kashmiri youngsters has been featured in the show’s official tribute anthem. Wish someone from the national media would do a story on it. https://t.co/dt7g80mlTo — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 13, 2019

How amazing to see your tribute featured here. Well done to all of you. I’ve watched it countless times. By far one of the best GoT tributes anywhere. https://t.co/lvmfMyZjtu — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 13, 2019

It's an amazing video. I love the music of rabab. I can say that traditional instruments has its own charm. Well done guys. @TheOtherRumi https://t.co/XExf7evKJY — Pooja Singh (@1994PoojaSingh) February 14, 2019

Let's celebrate our Kashmiri brother Ruman Hamdani being featured by the official handle of GoT. It's a big deal! @TheOtherRumi Please share the entire track - couldn't find it on YT https://t.co/cEHyFcYMno — Pranav Chaturvedi (@ThePranavC) February 13, 2019

Our tribute video featured by the official series handle #forthethrone https://t.co/cA7KuJnasE — Ruman Hamdani (@TheOtherRumi) February 11, 2019

The glimpse of the Indian entry is from a beautiful fan film called ‘The Cure – Game of Thrones Kashmiri Tribute’. The film features beautiful rendition of the theme music mixed by traditional Kashmiri instruments like the rabab and no't. Reportedly, the tune was played by musicians Sufiyan Malik (rabab), Hujat Kirmani (piano) & Zakir Bakshi (no’t & guitar).

The fan film incorporates few popular characters like John Snow, who is accompanied by his own night's watch, a cameo by Tyrion Lannister and the Night King, amidst fantastic shots of snow-clad mountains.

Watch the full video here:

Shot in Gulmarg, the video had garnered a lot of positive feedback when it was released last year.

