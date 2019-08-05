Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar

national

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under house arrest and will not be allowed to move out of their houses as per strict restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley, police sources said

On Sunday night, Omar Abdullah stated that he would be under house arrest. Pic/ PTI

Srinagar: Prominent leaders in the Kashmir Valley, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have been 'detained' and they will not be allowed to leave their houses, police sources informed.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader had earlier on Sunday night expressed apprehension that he was going to be placed under house arrest along with other mainstream leaders, while Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of Peoples Democratic Party had called the development "ironic".

I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Omar Abdullah addressed the people of Kashmir on Twitter saying that although he does not know what is in store, he does believe in Allah firmly and says that he plans for a better future always and to not doubt him. He also urged all the people to stay calm.

To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted about hearing "reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage" and "curfew passes being issued". Mehbooba Mufti stated that it would be a long night. She also assured people that they are all in the situation together and will fight back during these tough times.

In such difficult times, I’d like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Subsequently, Mehbooba Mufti also felt it very ironic that representatives who are trying to make changes and bring about peace are under house arrest. She also stated that despite Kashmir choosing democracy, the place still faces oppression which is unimaginable.

How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her disappointment in another tweet stating:

Hope those who accused us of rumour mongering realise that our fears weren’t misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isn’t normal by any standard. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2019

