Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest in Srinagar

Updated: Aug 05, 2019, 10:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are under house arrest and will not be allowed to move out of their houses as per strict restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley, police sources said

On Sunday night, Omar Abdullah stated that he would be under house arrest. Pic/ PTI

Srinagar: Prominent leaders in the Kashmir Valley, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have been 'detained' and they will not be allowed to leave their houses, police sources informed.

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference leader had earlier on Sunday night expressed apprehension that he was going to be placed under house arrest along with other mainstream leaders, while Mehbooba Mufti, the chief of Peoples Democratic Party had called the development "ironic".

Omar Abdullah addressed the people of Kashmir on Twitter saying that although he does not know what is in store, he does believe in Allah firmly and says that he plans for a better future always and to not doubt him. He also urged all the people to stay calm.

Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted about hearing "reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage" and "curfew passes being issued". Mehbooba Mufti stated that it would be a long night. She also assured people that they are all in the situation together and will fight back during these tough times. 

Subsequently, Mehbooba Mufti also felt it very ironic that representatives who are trying to make changes and bring about peace are under house arrest. She also stated that despite Kashmir choosing democracy, the place still faces oppression which is unimaginable.

Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her disappointment in another tweet stating:

