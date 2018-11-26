Omar Abdullah raises questions on ex-Norwegian PM's visit to Jammu and Kashmir

national

Omar Abdullah

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Monday raised questions on the recent visit of former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik to Kashmir.

Bondevik recently visited Srinagar and met senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

Bondevik later also visited Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir and met a cross-section of people there.

Omar Abdullah on Monday took to Twitter asking Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and National Secretary Advisor Ajit Doval to put the visit in its right perspective.

"What are the Norwegians up to in Kashmir? Would either @SushmaSwaraj ji or Doval ji care to put the visit of the former Norwegian PM to both sides of the divided state in the correct context or do we have to rely on rumours & conjecture?" Omar said in his Twitter page.

