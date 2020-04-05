Omar Abdullah showers praise on Uddhav Thackeray for tackling COVID-19 crisis

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Sunday showered praise on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, apparently for the way the latter is handling the COVID-19 situation in his state.

"UddhavThackeray has been a revelation," Omar tweeted.

#UddhavThackeray has been a revelation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2020

The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to rule the state, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having high number of positive cases.

