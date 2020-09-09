Omar Abdullah to vacate high security Srinagar residence

Former Chief Minister and Vice President of the regional National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he has decided to vacate his official residence in the high security Gupkar Road area of Srinagar city.

Omar on Wednesday made public a letter he wrote to the administrative secretary, estates, hospitality and protocol. The letter is, however, dated July 31, 2020.

Former CM & VP of the regional National Conference, @OmarAbdullah said that he has decided to vacate his official residence in the high-security Gupkar Road area of #Srinagar city. Omar made public a letter he wrote to the administrative secretary, estates,hospitality & protocol. pic.twitter.com/GNvKzwWamW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 9, 2020

In his letter Omar said he was allotted house G-1 in his capacity as a member of the Parliament representing the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

"Consequent upon my election as CM in 2008, the adjoining house was renovated and the complex of G-1 and G-5 was used as the official CM residence from October 2010 onwards.

"I continued to remain in occupation of the accommodation subsequent to my demitting the office of the CM in January 2015, as the rules allowed for me to retain an accommodation in Srinagar or Jammu and I chose to retain an accommodation in Srinagar.

"Consequent upon the change of entitlements for former CMs of J&K some months ago, I now find myself in unauthorised occupation of this accommodation as no attempt has been made to regularise the allotment to me on security or other grounds. This situation is unacceptable to me".

In his tweet on Wednesday Omar said, "My letter to the J&K administration. I will be vacating my government accommodation in Srinagar before the end of October. The point to note is that, contrary to stories planted in the media last year I received no notice to vacate & have chosen to do so of my own accord".

It must be mentioned that as per the rules made by the J&K government in the past, former Chief Ministers could retain the official accommodation they held during their tenure.

Consequent upon the abrogation of Article 370, the rule allowing this privilege of the Chief Ministers in J&K was not scrapped.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever