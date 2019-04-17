Ombudsman summons Sourav Ganguly for hearing

cricket

BCCI Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain has summoned Sourav Ganguly for a hearing on April 20 over an alleged conflict of interest situation arising out of his dual role as Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor.

Coincidentally, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 20. The Committee of Administrators (CoA), through BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, has requested the Ombudsman "to allow" Ganguly to continue in his dual role, provided he makes "full disclosures" of his interests. However, the BCCI note also stated that the Ombudsman needs to "examine" Ganguly's dual role as "member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)" as well as DC advisor.

