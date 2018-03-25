Omerta shines at Asia's oldest international film festival

Omerta was screened in the Global Vision category which is dedicated to international films



Rajkummar Rao in Omerta

After rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and MaMI, Omerta has yet again proven to be a film that has been loved by audiences across countries. In the latest, the film's show was sold out at the prestigious Hong Kong International Film Festival. It was screened in the Global Vision category which is dedicated to international films.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival which is in its 42nd year is asia’s oldest and screens over 250 titles from more than 55 countries across the world. Director Hansal Mehta who was present at the screening said he was overwhelmed by the number of questions the audiences had for him post the screening. He said, "I was asked a lot of questions that threw up several new interpretations of how the audience perceived the film.

It's definitely got me thinking. as a director, it's fascinating to hear people speak of how they interpreted your vision. The HKIFF always attracts the best of global talent and for Omerta to represent India was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film. I am very happy that the audiences appreciated the hard push against terrorism in the film and how it inspires open dialogue into the matter." Omerta is the horrifying true story of one of the most dreaded terrorists of our times.

Shot in real locations across London and India, Hansal Mehta's Omerta exposes the real and present danger of Pakistan sponsored terror. Woven around bloody terror attacks starting from the kidnapping of your foreign tourists to 9/11 and the Mumbai Terror Strike to the brutal beheading of american journalist Daniel Pearl, Omerta traverses several different landscapes to tell a gripping thriller.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates