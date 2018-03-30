Omerta took a toll on Rajkummar Rao

Actor Rajkummar said the film Omerta marks his first attempt at playing an anti-hero. The experience, he says, was exhausting



Actor Rajkummar Rao says it took him a while to get over the character of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. Rao will be seen playing the role in Hansal Mehta's upcoming venture, Omerta.

Rao, 33, said the film marks his first attempt at playing "an anti-hero". The experience, he says, was "exhausting". "[It is] my first as an anti-hero and [it was] exhausting as an actor. To feel hate for another human being without feeling remorseful can take a toll on someone. It took me a while to shed this character." The second poster of the film was unveiled yesterday. Rajkummar Rao reunites with frequent collaborator, Mehta, with whom he has worked in films like Shahid (2013), CityLights (2014) and Aligarh (2015).

