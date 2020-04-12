OMG! Azhar Khan fainted after lovemaking scene with Celina Jailtly in Seasons Greetings

The actor who was on no salt no sugar diet for 2 months to shoot a bare body lovemaking scene with Celina Jaitly fainted after the shot due to low blood pressure. According to a source from the production team, the actor was on a strict diet for two months before the schedule. He wanted to look perfect on screen.

"Director Ram Kamal decided to shoot the dialogue portion post lovemaking scene first, and then at night, he had planned to shoot the lovemaking. So Azhar decided to skip his diet and sipped very little liquid. Though we kept insisting that he should eat, he was adamant that he will eat after pack up. The shoot got extended by two hours, that's when he was feeling uneasy."

Incidentally, it was a Steadicam shot for which cinematographer Pravatendu Mondal and all women crew members were only allowed inside the room. We had an intimacy scene supervisor on the set who would make sure the safety of male and female actors. After the shot when Azhar almost fell unconsciously on the sofa they realized that his blood pressure dropped. "Celina immediately called for some dark chocolates from her suite and gave glucose water," the source added.

When asked Azhar Khan, he said, "That's true. I was not feeling well as I thought that we would wrap the scene first thing in the morning and then I can have my meals. But when Ram Kamal sir decided to break the scene into morning and night, I knew that I am in for trouble. But I didn't want to compromise on my scene and my look. I have really worked hard for 60 days to achieve that body, and I couldn't allow getting it affected for just a couple of hours. I remember how Celina shared grilled fish from her meal and asked me not to starve. Being such a big star she treated me as equal and helped me a lot in my scenes."

Season's Greetings is a tribute to Rituparno Ghosh and will premiere on Zee5 on April 15th.

