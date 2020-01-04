OMG! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share same set of footwear!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. Over the years, their love has only blossomed and the couple doesn't leave any opportunity to indulge in some PDA. We have seen them romancing and cutely trolling each other on social media. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media.

We saw a glimpse of the love between the two when Deepika shared some amusing insights from her and Ranveer's relationship on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress had graced the show to promote her upcoming film Chhapaak along with director Meghna Gulzar.

Deepika opened up about this rumour floating about that her and Ranveer's shoe sizes are exactly the same and that they keep exchanging each others' footwear. Deepika shares, "Yes, this is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other's shoes." Well, married life is no fun if you don't share and exchange personal things.

Continuing the conversation Kapil enquired from Deepika if she does all basic household chores that a housewife does, she replied that "Yes, I buy milk daily for the house and also prepare daily, weekly and monthly lists of grocery shopping. He later asked if she secretly takes money from her husbands' purse to which Deepika replied, "Yes like any other normal housewife I sometimes take money from his purse."

In Chhappak, Deepika Padukone plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together next on screen in Kabir Khan's '83, which follows the inspiring story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the team to victory, while Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi in the movie.

