OMG! Disha Patani gets injured on the sets of Malang

Disha Patani was filming for an action sequence for Malang. The actor needed immediate medical attention for the wound. During the shoot of her last outing, Bharat, she had sustained a knee injury

On Friday, Disha Patani hurt her arm while shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang. She was filming for an action sequence. The actor needed immediate medical attention for the wound. During the shoot of her last outing, Bharat, she had sustained a knee injury.

Disha Patani was taking gymnastic lessons to perform the stunts for Bharat with Salman Khan. Back then, she sprained her knees. Not just that, she once again met with a leg injury while the actual shoot was going on. However, the 27-year-old did not stop there, she had completed her shoot that too with three retakes till the time it was perfect. Everyone on the set was impressed by her dedication but they were also advising her to take it easy. After that, a doctor was also kept as a standby to ensure that the injury didn't get worse.

In fact, Disha opted to perform the required stunts and refused a body double. As a trapeze artist, she performed some high octane action sequences in a circus set up and also shot for some risky scenes involving fire. The scenes have been received well by the audience and the critics have also appreciated her part in Bharat.

The actress underwent rigorous training and followed strict routines. To prepare for her role, she also practiced drop kicking and added pilates and parkour to her regular workout routine that already included Mixed Martial Arts.

Well, with a package of talent, let's see what Disha Patani has to offer in Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

