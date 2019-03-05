Omi Vaidya aka Chatur flies to New York for the launch of his new series

bollywood

Best remembered as Chatur in 3 Idiots (2009), Omi Vaidya plays a stressful expectant father in the show Metro Park, by Eros Now

Omi Vaidya

Omi Vaidya rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate the launch of his digital series by Eros Now, Metro Park, along with the makers. Best remembered as Chatur in 3 Idiots (2009), he plays a stressful expectant father in the show.

The actor also shared the post on his Instagram handle with the caption: "This just happened #openingbell #eros #metropark #nyse [sic]"

After '3 Idiots', Omi starred in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Dil To Baccha Hai Ji' (2011), Rohit Dhawan's 'Desi Boyz' (2011), Abbas-Mustan's 'Players' (2012) and Ashwini Chaudhary's 'Jodi Breakers' (2012). Away from B-Town, he has kept busy in the US. Omi's recent release is 'Here Or To Go?', in which he plays a gay character. He also features in 'Brown Nation', a satire on Indians in the US, on Netflix.

He shot to fame as Chatur Ramalingam aka Silencer in Aamir Khan-starrer '3 Idiots' (2009). Best remembered for his hilarious 'Chamatkar' speech in the comedy, Omi Vaidya became an overnight sensation. The LA-based actor returns to Bollywood with Abhinay Deo's upcoming film, 'Raita', a comic caper, starring Irrfan Khan.

