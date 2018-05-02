Omkar Kapoor: Challenges make an actor

Omkar Kapoor's web series Kaushiki chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends



Omkar Kapoor

Actor Omkar Kapoor says essaying the role of Ankush Patel in web series Kaushiki came with its own challenges. "Kaushiki has a fantastic storyline and it will surely have the audience gripped to it. But just like they say that no role comes easy, the character of Ankush Patel aka Maggie that I essay in this series, has its own challenges," Omkar said in a statement to IANS.

"But well, challenges make an actor." Recalling a tough situation, he said: "To share an incident, we were shooting in chilly weather for a sequence, where we all actors had to be in a pool. It was one of the toughest scenes as we all had to bear the cold weather with super freezing water in the pool for hours.

"We all were on brandy to keep our body warm and be able to shoot for that particular sequence." The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends. The Viu show features Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Manasi Scott, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Shrivastava amongst others. Omkar, who started his career as a child actor, made his Bollywood debut as an adult in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever