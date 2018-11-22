Omung Kumar auctions hand painted animal calendar for charity

bollywood

Actors Rekha, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Taran Adarsh, Ramesh Taurani and Ankita Lokhande were present at the unveiling of the calender

Not many are aware that National award-winning director and production designer Omung Kumar is also an animal lover and possesses an avid love for strays and abandoned pets. Revealing this side of his, the filmmaker auctioned a personally designed and hand-painted calendar 2019 for Ganesh Nayak's AMTM (Animal Matters To Me) at Escobar, Bandra. Present at the unveiling were actors Rekha and Tiger Shroff among other animal lovers.

Along with the two, the others present were Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Taran Adarsh, Ramesh Taurani, Ankita Lokhande, Sandeep Singh, Neetu Chandra, Shaan, Vanita Kumar, Subah Bhandula, Vardhaman Choksi, Saikripa Choksi, Vikas Gupta.

AMTM is an animal welfare organization in Mumbai committed to the welfare of stray dogs, cats, birds and all kinds of species with the goal to bring all the animals together, especially the ones which are in a bad shape, old, sick, blind or handicapped.

Omung who has been supporting the AMTM silently for the past eight years along with his wife Vanita had been hand painting this special animal calendar for the past six months. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards AMTM. He believes that this association would enable him to express his love for stray animals and so he painted the actual rescues in the AMTM rehab facility rather than just clicking photographs for a calendar.

Says Omung, "I am delighted with the response and that so many people especially Rekha ji and Tiger took time out from their busy schedules to come for this charity event. My wife Vanita has been doing some exceptional work by collaborating with AMTM. Having been attached to my pets and the stray animals, I knew I wanted to design this calendar in a different way. Since I've always loved painting, I thought of painting each and every picture in my style for the calendar."

The wonderful manner in which Omung has painted the calendar makes it evident that this one is a collector item. The calendar is priced at a cost-friendly price with each calendar aiding five animals in need. The desktop calendar will further also feature Omung’s autograph.

