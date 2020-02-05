On a bike, by the beach

Here's a bike festival that wants to take you back to the basics. So, there are no resorts or homestays but a coming together of bikers and enthusiasts in a rustic setting. The Raigad Bikers Festival in its fourth edition has more participants (from 30 in the first year to 300 now) but keeps to what it started out to do, encourage safe riding in the great outdoors. "We had always heard of great biking events in Goa and wondered why we couldn't use the beautiful coastline we have here," says Prasad Chaulkar, founder, Raigad Bikers Festival.

Tents pitched by the sea with views of the setting sun will add to the experience while locally flavoured food will be part of the plan. Besides, there's a music performance by a bonfire after sunset.

"We start at Alibaug city and ride to the venue by the sea to spread the message of road safety while at it. Bikers and non-bikers are both welcome to join," says Chaulkar adding that with the growing numbers each year the hospitality arrangements get better. "We've upgraded to a buffet system for meals this year," he says.

On February 8 and 9

At 8149244474 for registrations.

Cost Rs 1,800

