On a diet? Here're foods that could be sneaking in those calories

Eating out? Even the salad you're picking on, may not be the healthiest choice to make

If you eat out way too often, then there might be a good news for you on the horizon. There have been talks that FDA plans to make it mandatory for restaurants in the state to mention the calorie content of each dish alongside its name on the menus. While the committee is still working out the deeds for execution, the implementation of the plan will certainly be an eye-opener for a lot of us. Nutritionist & Food Coach Anupama Menon says, “There might be foods that we presume to be healthy but are laden with more calories than our estimate, purely because of the way they are prepared or served.”

Here are a few items that can be pocketing more than what they promise...

Salad Scandal

Salads tend to have dressings that are high in calories, sugar and sodium. Even dressings such as balsamic vinegar, vinaigrettes and the ‘lite’ dressings have calories as high as 100-160 for a mere serving that could easily go into a bowl for one. Additionally, they also top them with fried croutons, butter sautéed chicken strips, sizeable shreds of cheese and more.



Neha Sahaya

Is It Really All Protein?

Be it barbecued, grilled or tandoori all of them are definitely high in protein. But be mindful of the fact they are usually blasted with butter, fat, steak and barbecue sauces that could be extremely high on sugar. There can be a possibility that the restaurant marinates in cream instead of yoghurt catapulting it into the high-calorie segment.

Is Baked Any Good?

Baked goods are definitely not fried but, unfortunately, in the process of baking, they need to use more fat (even trans fats like margarine) to make the dough flaky, crispy and palatable.



Anupama Menon

Cook Japanese Style

Traditionally, sushi rice is made with sugar and rice vinegar. On an average, one tablespoon of sugar for a small cup of rice. Each sushi roll contains up to two cups of rice making it around 300 calories per roll. This makes your beloved Japanese dish high in carbs and sodium.

Every Cuppa Counts

Nutritionist Neha Sahaya says, “Any coffee even though made in skimmed milk or fat-free milk is fine however if we had flavours like hazelnut or caramel we are adding what you call high fructose corn syrup”. High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is a sweetener derived from corn starch that has been processed using glucose isomerase to convert some of its glucose into fructose. Making it extremely unhealthy.

Stir-Fried All Right?

Most people think that having stirred fried veggies at Chinese restaurants is a healthy alternative. However, most of these veggies are pre-cut, thus reducing the nutritional value. A few of them even keep them pre-fried to allow faster service. Additionally, they are put in sauces loaded with sodium which creates acidity and bloating.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates