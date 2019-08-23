On a (film) roll

things-to-do

Catch a screening of a cult Russian film that has also been remade in Hindi

Are you someone who enjoys learning about new cultures through movies, music and other artistic media? Do you look forward to watching international films even though they have been shot in foreign languages? If yes, here’s just the place for you. Hosted by The Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Mumbai, Tarkovsky Film Club holds movie screenings of celebrated Russian films every Tuesday and Friday. Today, they will screen a popular Indo-Soviet film, Journey Beyond Three Seas.

Jointly directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and Vasili Pronin, the movie is based on the travelogues of Russian traveller Afanasy Nikitin, who is one of the first Europeans to travel and document his visit to India. There is also an Indian adaptation of the film, Pardesi, starring Oleg Strizhenov, Prithviraj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt. The screening will show the original film with English subtitles.

ON Today, 6.30 pm at The Russian Centre of Science and Culture, 31-A, Dr Gopalrao Deshmukh Marg, Peddar Road.

CALL 23510793

FREE

