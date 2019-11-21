On a misal across Mumbai

Pav wow

The I love misal at an eponymous joint in Parel has dry and flat pavs. And while the misal has a kick of spice, the sweet, tangy flavours settle down after a while. The judicious use of curd helps add body to the dish, and the farsan here manages to hold its own without drowning in the gravy. It's palatable, if not mind-blowing.

AT I Love Misal, Rakhangi Mahal Acharya Donde Marg, Parel.

TIME Gate 9 am to 10 pm

CALL 9930520315

COST Rs 70

Green snacking

At a small breakfast place in Khar West, you can choose from several new-age versions of the classic Mumbai staple. Of them, we sample the healthy green misal ('130) a combination of boiled sprouts tossed in spices and a runny, pea-green misal. It's a little bit like the pani puri water, except without the punch and flavour. What does work here, though, is the soft buns that are not tough, like the local variant, and the crispy papad.

AT The Misal Man, Shop 4, Ajanta, 3rd Road, Khar West.

TIME 8.30 am to 8.30 pm

CALL 8600620392

COST Rs 75

Smoke, spice, everything nice

At The House of Misal, tandoori misal is a hot favourite, as is evident from the number of Mumbai-specific foodie pages that have featured the dish. Popular for the elaborate manner in which is it served — in an earthen claypot, when ordered in, the dish comes without any gimmicks. Be that as it may, the misal here does have a wonderful smokiness, but lacks flavour, which is masked by an overbearing spiciness. It's perhaps best enjoyed hot at the eatery, not parcelled.

AT The House of Misal, Shop 329A, Anand Vaibhav Coperating Housing Society, Dadar West.

TIME 9 am to 9.30 pm

CALL 9372166413

COST Rs 110

A hot affair

Instead of hitting your face as soon as you dip the pav into the red-orange liquid, this smokiness of misal pav at Anytime Misal (lesser known than competition The House of Misal), lingers with the after taste. Each of the condiments come neatly packed in separate packets, along with an extra helping of kheecha papad. The misal itself is flavourful and robust, while the farsan is crisp and of good quality. The pavs, too, are soft and supple, making it an enjoyable meal.

AT Anytime Misal (Borivali West and Vile Parle West)

TIME 8 am to 10 pm

CALL 9930290848 (Vile Parle West)

COST Rs 110

Also try

Corn and cheese misal.

AT Misal Junction, Dadar West.

CALL 9619711185

Darbar mastani cheese misal

AT Misal Darbar, Dombivali East.

CALL 9082906097

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates