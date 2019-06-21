Search

On a musical note

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 07:53 IST | The Guide Team

What better occasion than World Music Day to attend the best of gigs around the city?

Behind the console
Attend a masterclass hosted by DJ Cyrus and other disc jockeys, where they’ll be sharing their inputs about the profession and their journey.

On Tonight, 5 pm
At Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri West.
Rsvp 9930401757
Free

A musical mood

A city café is hosting a unique line-up of artistes that includes names like Bhrigu Sahni, Ape Echoes and Dark Circle Factory.

On Tonight, 8 pm
At FLEA Bazaar Cafe, PB Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 7045939983
Free

Mix of tunes

Dubai-based Indian rock band, DHRUV, will be playing tunes of genres like Bollywood, rock, prog and fusion.

On Tonight, 8.30 pm
At Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West.
Call 8861005839
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Entry Rs 500

Under one roof

Witness artistes including Nikhil Chinapa, Akasa Singh, and other industry professionals talk at a two-day music summit.

On June 21 and 22, 10 am
At JW Marriott, Juhu.
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 2,500 onwards

All in one

Hivepad, an intimate gathering, is celebrating the day by setting up a multi-genre line-up of musical gigs performed by Water & Rum — a duo featuring Ramya Pothuri and Tanya Shah — Avanti Patel and more.

On Tonight, 8 pm At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 450

