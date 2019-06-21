On a musical note

things-to-do

What better occasion than World Music Day to attend the best of gigs around the city?

Behind the console

Attend a masterclass hosted by DJ Cyrus and other disc jockeys, where they’ll be sharing their inputs about the profession and their journey.

On Tonight, 5 pm

At Bombay Cocktail Bar, Andheri West.

Rsvp 9930401757

Free

A musical mood

A city café is hosting a unique line-up of artistes that includes names like Bhrigu Sahni, Ape Echoes and Dark Circle Factory.

On Tonight, 8 pm

At FLEA Bazaar Cafe, PB Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 7045939983

Free

Mix of tunes

Dubai-based Indian rock band, DHRUV, will be playing tunes of genres like Bollywood, rock, prog and fusion.

On Tonight, 8.30 pm

At Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri West.

Call 8861005839

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Entry Rs 500

Under one roof

Witness artistes including Nikhil Chinapa, Akasa Singh, and other industry professionals talk at a two-day music summit.

On June 21 and 22, 10 am

At JW Marriott, Juhu.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 2,500 onwards

All in one

Hivepad, an intimate gathering, is celebrating the day by setting up a multi-genre line-up of musical gigs performed by Water & Rum — a duo featuring Ramya Pothuri and Tanya Shah — Avanti Patel and more.

On Tonight, 8 pm At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 450

