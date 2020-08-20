On camera, breeder runs over dog intentionally, Maneka Gandhi calls out cruelty

A disturbing video of a dog being intentionally crushed to death by a dog breeder in Punjab’s Kapurthala is doing rounds on social media. The footage shows the man placing the dog in front of his car and run over it as the canine cries.

BJP MP and animal rights activist, Maneka Gandhi, took to Twitter to share the video and expressed dismay over the incident.

She tweeted, "This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain."

This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful.



This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain. pic.twitter.com/lIvBpzXOhp — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) August 18, 2020

Later, she shared another video and urged Punjab chief minister to put the man behind bars. She wrote, "Here’s a video of this man’s dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail."

Here’s a video of this man’s dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night,he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail. @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd @PP_kapurthala pic.twitter.com/vGXrY4UK65 — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) August 18, 2020

The Kapurthala police confirmed the identity of the man. Replying to Maneka’s tweet, they wrote, "The necessary and immediate action has been taken by Kapurthala police. A Fir no.- 137 dated 18.8.20 PS Talwandi Chaudhrian U/s 429 IPC, sec 11(1) of Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960 has been registered against Gurjinder Singh."

"We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI.

