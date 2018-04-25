On climate, Emmanuel Macron tells US Congress there is 'no Planet B'

"Let us face it. There is no Planet B," Macron said in an address to Congress on the final day of his state visit to the United States

French President Emmanuel Macron/ File Pic

French President Emmanuel Macron told US lawmakers today there is "no Planet B," acknowledging a disagreement with President Donald Trump, who pulled his nation from the landmark Paris accord on climate change.

"Let us face it. There is no Planet B," Macron said in an address to Congress on the final day of his state visit to the United States.

"We have disagreements between the United States and France. It may happen, like in all families," he said -- but such differences would be short-term.

"We're just citizens of the same planet," Macron said.

"With business leaders and local communities, let us work together in order to make our planet great again and create new jobs and new opportunities while safeguarding our Earth. And I'm sure one day, the United States would come back and join the Paris agreement."

Trump said last year that his country would withdraw from the accord, which aims to reduce damaging emissions and was signed by almost 200 countries.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.