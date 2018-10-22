On day two of Afghan polls, roadside blast kills eleven

international

The attack occurred on the second day of Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, which were extended because of attacks on Saturday and technical issues that caused hours of delays

Women line up outside a pooling station in Herat. Pic/AFP

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least 11 civilians in the eastern Nangarhar province. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the victims of Sunday's blast include six children.

The attack occurred on the second day of Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, which were extended because of attacks on Saturday and technical issues that caused hours of delays. No one immediately claimed the attack.

Over 3 million vote

More than three million voters have cast their ballot in Afghanistan's parliamentary elections that were held on Saturday amidst terror threats, the country's Independent Election Commission said on Sunday. High turnouts were reported in Kabul, Herat, Daykundi and Nangarhar provinces while the lowest turnout was

in Uruzgan province.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever