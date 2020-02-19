On first date, woman waits in car while man goes and robs bank

A Massachusetts woman became a getaway driver for a man who robbed a bank. They had gone on their first date. Christopher Castillo who was the woman's date pleaded guilty to armed robbery and three counts of assault on an officer after four years of the incident.

According to CNN, the woman told the authorities that she had picked up Castillo from his parents' house in Chepachet and drove towards North Attleboro. Castillo was allegedly drinking wine on the way. When the two reached North Attleboro, Castillo told her to stop at the Bristol County Savings Bank Branch.

According to the District Attorney's office, Castillo walked into the bank and showed the teller a gun. He then demanded USD 1000 and ran out of the bank with sunglasses, a hat, a gun and the cash. He instructed his date to drive. As the woman had never met Castillo before, she panicked and drove until she spotted sirens and police cars behind her. She pulled over and left the car while her date remained inside.

The district attorney’s office said, Castillo “violently struggled” and spit on officers. Four years after the robbery, Castillo was sentenced to three years in state prison for the robbery and two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections for his behaviour with the officers.

