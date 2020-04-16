On her birthday, Lara Dutta asks us to live to the fullest after losing a friend to Coronavirus

It's the birthday of former Miss Universe Lara Dutta and it's only on this special day that she has realised why it's very vital to living our lives to the fullest. This realisation came after she lost a friend to Coronavirus who was not even unhealthy or unwell at any point in time. She also spilled the beans on how she plans to bring in this special day.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "We lost a friend of ours in mid-March to Covid-19. He was somebody who had absolutely no health issues, so it wasn't one of those stories where you think that coronavirus only attacks old people or anything like that." She added, "From the time that we last saw our friend, he was literally gone in 17 days; and if nothing else, it made me realise that I'm refusing to put my life on hold, waiting for this to pass and then deciding to pick it up and live it."

We all have been locked down for almost a month now and nobody knows when life will come back to normal. Speaking on this situation, she said, "I don't know what the situation will be three or five weeks or a month from now when this lockdown is lifted. So, life really is 'right now' and you must make the best of it, which means laughing, loving and having a great time."

And then came the most crucial question- How does she plan to celebrate her birthday? Spilling the beans on the same, she said, " Right now it's just the three of us – Mahesh (Bhupathi; her husband, former professional tennis player), Saira and me — and I've promised Saira the best lockdown birthday party ever! So, she is in charge of all the decorations, and she has decided to bake brownies, and God knows what not."

She continued, "We just pulled out all the old birthday decorations that we have had from her previous parties, which Saira has hung over our living room; she has also found some hats and birthday whistles. We have figured out how to get a cake from someone who is delivering cakes... I'm happy that we are healthy!"

Over the years, Dutta has been seen in films like Don 2, Singh Is Bliing, Fitoor and Azhar.

