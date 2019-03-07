On his birthday, Ankit Tiwari shares first full picture of daughter Arya

bollywood

Ankit Tiwari shared an adorable picture of his baby girl Arya on his birthday. Take a look at the cute photo

Ankit Tiwari with wife Pallavi and daughter Arya

Yesterday, singer Ankit Tiwari turned a year older. To mark his big day, he shared a picture on Instagram with wife Pallavi and their bundle of joy, Arya.

He wrote, "Today is the day when I got my life and recently God blessed me with a little pretty angel. She is my lifeline. Sharing her first picture on the biggest day of my life (sic)." The singer's mentor Mahesh Bhatt named his daughter.

Isn't the little munchkin just so adorable? We love how sweetly she's sleeping in her mum's arms. On January 3, Ankit had shared a picture of mum Pallavi and the baby announcing the birth:

On the work front, Ankit Tiwari was on a roll in 2018. After rendering Soniye Dil Nayi (Baaghi 2) and Yaad Hai (Aiyaary), the composer-singer lent his voice to Chote Bade, from Govinda and Varun Sharma's comedy, FryDay. The peppy dance number was a collaboration with Mika Singh. Ankit Tiwari's upcoming playback singing projects include John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter, and the recently announced Sadak 2.

