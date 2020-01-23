Richa Chadha: I had a great time learning the basics of kabaddi

Richa Chadha describes her role in Panga as one that required her to go the extra mile. Besides understanding the emotional complexity of her part, the film — that sees her as a star kabaddi player — needed her to pick up the sport. "Apart from the fact that I was working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari [director], one of the reasons for doing this film was to learn a new sport. I had a great time learning the basics of kabaddi. Acting is a skill that allows me to pay my bills, but I don't want to be boxed into the typical Bollywood mould. I want to acquire new skills," she enthuses.

The sports drama has her collaborating with Kangana Ranaut. She says the two were united in their zest to tell a meaningful story. "Kangana is a brilliant actor. We both wanted to put out a good film. The film is about two female kabaddi players and their lives. When Kangana's character decides to return to the game, my character encourages her. That's how we were on the sets — constantly helping each other to give the best shot."

