On legendary singer Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana gives a soulful tribute

Ayushmann Khurrana has time and again shared how he is truly inspired by Kishore Kumar and admires the iconic star.

On his 91st birth anniversary, the actor and singer took to his Instagram account to pay him a soulful and heartfelt tribute by singing 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain!'

Have a look right here:

Ayushmann had recorded this video in July 2018, Krakow, Poland where he was shooting for the climax of Andhadhun. The talented actor recently stumbled upon it while going through his archives.

Says Ayushmann "I am a huge fan of Kishore Kumar and this is one of my all-time favourites. I can pretty much hear it all day on loop."

He further adds "Kishore Kumar had a magical voice. He could sing any genre of music- be it soulful, peppy or even sad. He had a different perspective to life and a unique sense of humour."

