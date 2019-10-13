On Malaika Arora's 46th birthday, will Arjun Kapoor pop the question?
Last year, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had taken off to Italy to celebrate her big day. We assume that Kapoor will whisk her off to another exotic destination to ring in her 46th birthday.
Malaika Arora turns a year older on October 23 and fans have been wondering whether beau Arjun Kapoor will pop the question. The two are in no hurry to walk the aisle but fans can't wait for the big day. The lovebirds often jet off on vacations when not painting the town red. Their social-media PDA game is there for everyone to see as the two often comment on each other's pictures. So what are the two waiting for? Kapoor wants to finish his film commitments before he says, "I do."
Malaika Arora became every Indian man's fantasy when she danced atop a train to Chaiyya Chaiyya. From being known as a 'hottie in songs' to now a 'fitness freak', ageing with grace and elan Malaika Arora has completely got an image makeover and how. She keeps sharing her fitness and 'Monday Motivational' videos that only lead to a rise in her fans and followers.
Talking about Arjun Kapoor, after giving two duds Namaste England and India's Most Wanted, high hopes are pinned on his one of the most ambitious films as an actor, the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial, Panipat. Kapoor is pitied against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist of the tale.
Older women in love with younger guys seem to be a trend taking hold of the entertainment industry. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018, and Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl too made it official, it's Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who have announced their relationship in the most subtle way! On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, Malaika Arora shared a picture, where the duo is seen holding hands. Arjun can be seen looking at her while she's lovingly leaning onto him. (All photos/mid-day archives and Malaika Arora's official Instagram account)
Murmurs of the two dating had been doing rounds for a couple of years now! After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora first made their public appearance together in October 2018, as they attended Lakme Fashion Week.
It was Arjun Kapoor's sisters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor - who accompanied their brother at the fashion show and that set gossip mills abuzz even more.
Though Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora always maintained a steady silence about their alleged relationship, it was on Koffee With Karan's episode that the Gunday actor threw caution to the wind! He was asked about he being single, to which Arjun took a long pause and replied, "I am not single." He later confirmed that he is dating someone and is also open to getting married.
Malaika and Arjun's relationship has also been mentioned more than once by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee With Karan. In fact, on the controversial episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and K.L. Rahul, Karan had asked Rahul about his crush in Bollywood. When the cricketer said he had none at the moment, but that he used to have a crush on Malaika once, Karan asked if it was "Because she was dating Arjun Kapoor?"
Well, thanks to Karan Johar, soon rumours of Arjun and Malaika tying the nuptial knot too surfaced. Reports did rounds for a couple of months that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor will be marrying in April 2019. Gossip mongers even suggested that the couple will be having a church wedding.
However, Arjun rubbished the rumours with a rather smart answer saying, "Where my marriage is concerned speculation is understandable because that's the nature of the business and because my peers have got married. There seems to be this buzz that I should also just get married because some of my peers have."
Malaika Arora was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. Together, they have a 17-year-old son named Arhaan. Arbaaz is now dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani.
Arjun Kapoor, who is 11 years younger to Malaika Arora, said, "I am 34 and you have to take my word when I say, I am in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point," he said.
Though Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora refrained from talking openly about their relationship, their social media PDA made sure to do all the talking.
While Arjun Kapoor's frequent partying with Malaika Arora's friend circle - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor - made things clear, it was Malaika's appearance at Arjun's aunt Maheep Kapoor's Diwali party that put speculations to rest that the two are indeed are more than just friends. Malaika even joined Arjun and his family members and close friends for a screening of his film India's Most Wanted.
Asked if Malaika was special to him, Arjun Kapoor recently said, "Yes, she is. I have nothing to hide. What the world is seeing, they are seeing. However, I have no desire to justify my personal life beyond a point. It's important to have good people around and I feel fortunate that I have such individuals in my life."
After keeping his relationship secret, Arjun finally opened up a few days ago about his equation with Malaika and said that they aren't doing anything wrong. In a recent interview, he said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."
As Malaika Arora made the relationship official with her post wishing Arjun on his birthday, it was enough reason to set the Internet on fire and fans to wonder when they will get engaged. We are waiting for the same too!
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's love story has been the talk of the town for almost a year now. Here's how it all started!
