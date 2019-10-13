On Malaika Arora's 46th birthday, will Arjun Kapoor pop the question?

Malaika Arora turns a year older on October 23 and fans have been wondering whether beau Arjun Kapoor will pop the question. The two are in no hurry to walk the aisle but fans can't wait for the big day. The lovebirds often jet off on vacations when not painting the town red. Their social-media PDA game is there for everyone to see as the two often comment on each other's pictures. So what are the two waiting for? Kapoor wants to finish his film commitments before he says, "I do."

Last year, the two had taken off to Italy to celebrate her big day. We assume that Kapoor will whisk her off to another exotic destination to ring in her 46th birthday. Meanwhile, fans can keep guessing when the wedding bells will ring.

Malaika Arora became every Indian man's fantasy when she danced atop a train to Chaiyya Chaiyya. From being known as a 'hottie in songs' to now a 'fitness freak', ageing with grace and elan Malaika Arora has completely got an image makeover and how. She keeps sharing her fitness and 'Monday Motivational' videos that only lead to a rise in her fans and followers.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, after giving two duds Namaste England and India's Most Wanted, high hopes are pinned on his one of the most ambitious films as an actor, the Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial, Panipat. Kapoor is pitied against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist of the tale.

