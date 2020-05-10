On Mother's Day, Vahbiz Dorabjee talks about her mother and the fond memories she has of her cooking!

There is nothing compared to 'Maa ke haat ka khana,' no fancy restaurant in the world can ever replicate and serve a dish like the way mothers do. Once you've stayed away from home for long, you realize what you've truly missed. Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who has returned to her hometown in Pune after several years, feels the same way about the 'Maa ke haat ka khana.'

"There are a lot of memories attached to my mother's cooking. I can't even name one dish of my mom because my mom knows I am her number one fan. In my family, everybody is very health conscious but my mom's food is my weakness. My mom has this talent of cooking any meal with anything, even if there are leftovers she just cooks up something and it tastes so yummy. She is a fabulous cook. I love the way my mom makes Dhansak and Biryani. For me my mom's cooking is my weakness which I can never refuse," said Vahbiz.

However, cooking isn't the only memory of her mother she holds close to her heart. "There are countless memories, I do remember my mom had a Luna, and she would take me on the luna. She has always been a very well dressed woman, I think that's how it's come into me too. I've won all the fancy dress competitions in school because she would dress me well in all sorts of dresses. I would take her Chunri and heels and play with them. So, yes there are lots of memories attached to her," says Vahbiz.

