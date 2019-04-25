On National Panchayati Raj Day, Sanya Malhotra shares a throwback picture from her film Pataakha

bollywood

To mark National Panchayati Raj Day, Sanya Malhotra shared a throwback picture from her film Pataakha, where she shot in the settings of a village.

Picture courtesy/Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

The country celebrated 24th April as the landmark calendar date which marked the passing of the constitutional amendment for establishing Panchayati Raj. To mark the day, Sanya Malhotra shared a throwback picture from her film Pataakha, where she shot in the settings of a village.

Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph is one of the only actors who ushered, today in the country's historical celebration. The actress, who essayed the role of bold and badass Chutki in Pataakha impressed the audience with her great acting abilities, dialect and the character's nuances with the film that was her second project after Dangal.

Sanya took to her Instagram account and captioned it "Panchayats are the base of our democracy, dispensing justice since 1959! Fortunate to have experienced it in reel life! #NationalPanchayatiRajDay [sic]"

Basking in the humongous success of Badhaai Ho, the actress later gained a huge appreciation for Photograph. The young actress is only a few films old but has grasped immense experience by working with some of the best directors. From Nitesh Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Vishal Bharadwaj to Ritesh Batra, Sanya has been the muse to the renowned names of the industry and now, the actress is gearing up for her next with Anurag Basu.

