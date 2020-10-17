On Om Puri's 70th birth anniversary, wife Nandita and son Ishaan to launch YouTube channel

To mark Om Puri's 70th birth anniversary on October 18, wife Nandita and son Ishaan are launching a YouTube channel, Puri Baatein, which will provide an insight into the late actor's life and work.

Ishaan has also made a short film to mark the occasion. "We will celebrate him globally with year-long programmes," says Nandita.

The Boston Asian American Film Festival, which runs from October 21 to 25, is honouring him with the Outstanding Contribution to Cinema award.

Om Puri was born on October 18, 1950, in Ambala, Punjab, and passed away on January 6, 2017, in Mumbai. The actor was noted for his compelling performances in a wide range of roles in Hindi, Punjabi, British, and American films. The actor is popularly known for his epic performance in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Ardh Satya and Arohan.

The actor, who starred in around 300 movies, won the National Film Award for best actor for his role as a police inspector in the 1982 film Ardh Satya. He also received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India in the year 1990.

