On PM Narendra Modi's birthday, Anand Lok Sabha MP Mitesh Patel distributes 70 tricycles

Today on the occasion of Honorable Prime Minister Shree Narendra Damodar Das Modi's 70th birthday occasion, Anand Lok Sabha MP Mitesh Patel organised a function where 70 Tricycles were distributed among disabled persons in his Wasad village.

This Year Mr. Mitesh Patel has decided to Celebrate Modiji's birthday on the *Antyodaya theme* which is the core motto of the BJP party.

MP Mitesh Patel said that while the people of India have given such a huge victory to the BJP in 2019 under the leadership of Modiji, maximum effort must be made to repay the debt of the people of the country. I feel the satisfaction of being fully dedicated to the service of the people of Anand. BJP is a cadre base party so I have organized this program in the presence of all the leaders and workers of my district, big and small as well as booth level.

As per the parliamentary session, I am at Delhi but in my absence, this is being organized by my personal and bjp organization team.

On behalf of our Anand district, we all pray to God that honorable PM Modiji, who is Indulges in the service of the country will remain prosperous and live a healthy life.

