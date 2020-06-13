On-screen classrooms
With the new norm of virtual classes, keeping students engaged can be a task. Two teachers share tried-and-tested hacks.
Recently, Pune-based Chemistry teacher Moumita B's LinkedIn post of a virtual class went viral. She resorted to using her own 'jugaad' in the absence of a tripod. Closer home, teachers are doing all they can to help make the transition to virtual learning for their students, effective and engaging. Here are a few suggestions that can help teachers.
Moumita B, a teacher, used a hanger as a tripod. pic/linkedin
Bonita Deniz, music educator
- Always have a presentation. Children are visual learners. I try not to make the slides
- too verbose and use cartoon characters they identify with.
- The moment I shared my screen, the kids accidentally scribbled on it while scrolling. A parent suggested I switch off annotations, which helped.
- Children like to feel special, so it's important to address them by name. Sometimes, the devices have the parent's name on it so make the effort to ask. I also give them individual songs to keep them more engaged.
- Give them something to take away, practise and send back. I keep the tasks optional as a lot of learning happens in the class.
- I struggled to find the perfect device. I face the camera with an instrument. I have to keep the gadget at a distance. It's best to invest in a tripod to maintain the frame.
Lalitha K Rajesh, secondary teacher (history and civics), CP Goenka International School, Thane
Lalitha K Rajesh
- Visual aids help enhance the teaching more effective. I use an app called Edmodo which allows you to add captions to assignments that makes it more exciting for students.
- Voice modulation and drama help make the class more interesting, and less
- monotonous.
- Ensure there is no disturbance in the background so it appears like a normal classroom session.
