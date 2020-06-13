On-screen classrooms

Recently, Pune-based Chemistry teacher Moumita B's LinkedIn post of a virtual class went viral. She resorted to using her own 'jugaad' in the absence of a tripod. Closer home, teachers are doing all they can to help make the transition to virtual learning for their students, effective and engaging. Here are a few suggestions that can help teachers.



Moumita B, a teacher, used a hanger as a tripod. pic/linkedin

Bonita Deniz, music educator

Always have a presentation. Children are visual learners. I try not to make the slides

too verbose and use cartoon characters they identify with.

The moment I shared my screen, the kids accidentally scribbled on it while scrolling. A parent suggested I switch off annotations, which helped.

Children like to feel special, so it's important to address them by name. Sometimes, the devices have the parent's name on it so make the effort to ask. I also give them individual songs to keep them more engaged.

Give them something to take away, practise and send back. I keep the tasks optional as a lot of learning happens in the class.

I struggled to find the perfect device. I face the camera with an instrument. I have to keep the gadget at a distance. It's best to invest in a tripod to maintain the frame.

Lalitha K Rajesh, secondary teacher (history and civics), CP Goenka International School, Thane



Lalitha K Rajesh

Visual aids help enhance the teaching more effective. I use an app called Edmodo which allows you to add captions to assignments that makes it more exciting for students.

Voice modulation and drama help make the class more interesting, and less

monotonous.

Ensure there is no disturbance in the background so it appears like a normal classroom session.

