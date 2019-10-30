On spooking terms

Adding thrill to your platter

Is it possible to discover a new facet of the relationship between food and Halloween that goes beyond trick or treating? Yes. At this restaurant, enjoy a spook-tacular meal and tuck into oddball dishes like blooded curried pumpkin salad, deviled eggs, blood-shot eye ball stew and graveyard lasagna.

At Lake View Café, near Chinmayand Ashram, Powai.

On October 31, 7 pm to 11 pm

Call 9987247731

Cost Rs 2,595

Midnight carvings

Visually symbolic with the festival, the menacing-yet-cute pumpkin is a Halloween essential. Head to this dessert bar to partake in their Pumpkin Carving Party. For a flat price, you can learn how to carve the squash plant. The cost is inclusive of all materials, plus you get a froyo on the house. While there, sample a treat from their new range that has ghoulish creations including spook-berry, and count chocula.

At My Froyoland (all outlets).

On October 29 to 31, 10 am to 1.30 am

Call 7715986850 (Khar West)

Cost Rs 299

Creeping it real

Looking to hang out in Bandra? Check out the Halloween costume party at this bar where, jazz and RnB quartet, Black Market will be playing. The outfit has Sonia Teresa Saigal (in pic) on vocals, Harmeet Manseta on keyboard, Sheldon D'Silva on bass and Aron Nyiro on drums.

At Bonobo, 2nd Floor, Kenilworth Mall, Linking Road, Bandra West.

On October 31, 9 pm onwards

Call 26055050

Free

The ghoulish spirits

From popping eyeball garnishes to bright coloured potions, this 20-year-old diner is celebrating Halloween with a range of interesting tipples. Whether it's the dead man's kiss, eyeball snot-tail, witches brew or vampire's weakness, these heady concoctions have been designed to get you high.

At Out of The Blue, Union Park, Khar West.

Till November 2, 8 am to 1 am

Call 9324839393

It's all fun and games

Add joy to your child's Thursday by taking them to a mall where the Halloween party will entail fun events like, tattoo and face painting (R100), screening of the film Room on the Broom, yoga and craft activities, a trick-or-treat hunt and end with gift voucher distribution.

At Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla West.

On October 31, 5.30 pm to 8 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

