On the 5th anniversary of Baahubali, Prabhas shares a never before seen photo from the film

Superstar Prabhas etched a place in the hearts of millions across the globe with his stellar performance in the two-part epic Baahubali. Today as the film turns five years old, the actor shared a special never before seen photo from the film to commemorate the occasion.

Prabhas shared the photo with the caption, "Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning.

The Saaho actor also shared a trailer cut down and wrote, "Baahubali: The Beginning Feeling nostalgic @kyarlagadda17 #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning [sic]"

Baahubali is one of the biggest films ever made in India and received worldwide recognition.

The film was also the first non-English film to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall auditorium in London. It became a household name and the movie also inspired a lot of games, food items, cartoons etc.

