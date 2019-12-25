On the account of 10th anniversary of 3 Idiots, fans trend #FilmOfTheCentury

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The iconic film of lifetime Rajkumar Hirani directorial 3 Idiots marks its 10th year anniversary on Wednesday. Fans across the nation are excited over the film’s completion of 10 years and still relevant to many. On the account of 10th year anniversary fans trend the #FilmOfTheYear which states that 3 Idiots was the film beyond the time and generation.

#FilmOfTheCentury

3 idiots is the movie that changed the definition of success in India

with famous quote " success ke piche mat bhago kabil bano kabil success khud zak marke tumare piche ayega" — Jadhav animesh (@JadhavAnimesh1) December 25, 2019

3 Idiots directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which released on this day 10 years ago film follows the friendship of three students - Ranchoddas "Rancho" Shamaldas Chanchad (Aamir Khan), Farhan Qureshi (R Madhavan) and Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) at an Indian engineering college.

10 years of 3 Idiots, damn! Never thought of looking at this movie as this old as it is. 3 Idiots is truly the #FilmOfTheCentury. Love and Respect! pic.twitter.com/l3cE10z2p8 — Ajmeri Poet (@ajmeripoet) December 25, 2019

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received widespread critical and commercial success. The film won six Filmfare Awards including Best Film and three National Film Awards including Best Popular Film.

3 Idiots completes 10 years ! The film that inspired millions !#10YearsOf3Idiots #FilmOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/y9vx7qsSdj — Laal Singh Chaddha (@samidsiddiqi91) December 25, 2019

On the work front, Aamir is currently working for Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings.Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

