On the legendary actor Raj Kapoor's 95th birth anniversary, son Rishi Kapoor shares an emotional post

Legendary actor and the Showman of Hindi Cinema Raj Kapoor would have turned 95 today. The man was known for his passionate and piercing cinema, which was driven by unforgettable music, unique storytelling, and unswerving performances. He not only acted but also directed some of the most formidable films in history.

All the artists that worked with him vouched for his unparalleled vision and enthusiasm and his love for Cinema. And as the iconic personality, hailed as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, is unfortunately no more with us, he still continues to be alive in everyone's hearts, especially his son and actor Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to his Twitter account, Kapoor remembered his father by sharing a black and white picture of his from the film, Mera Naam Joker, and a quote that not only reflects the heartbreaking reality of life but also the heartening reality of love. Take a look:

Happy Birthday dad! We shall always remember you.......love! pic.twitter.com/mT38hpxTma — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 14, 2019

This was followed by a series of tweets by the doyens of Hindi Cinema. Shatrughan Sinha wrote- Remembering with fondness & love the greatest showman, actor, producer & director Raj Kapoor. He was extremely passionate about his craft donning many caps with perfection. His films had a worldwide audience. Take a look:

Remembering with fondness & love the greatest showman, actor, producer & director #RajKapoor on his birthday. He was extremely passionate about his craft donning many caps with perfection. His films had a worldwide audience. He set up his own studio #RKStudios at 24 yrs & made — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 14, 2019

Filmmaker Anil Sharma shared- My most fav filmmaker. Happy birthday to u. Remember u always. Have a look right here:

My most fav film maker .. a great #RajKapoor Happy birthday to u .. Remember u always https://t.co/1M0QqH01L2 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) December 14, 2019

Anil Kapoor got nostalgic and wrote- My most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him... Take a look:

Remembering #RajKapoor on his birth anniversary...my most memorable parties were with him for his birthday in Chembur. Filled with glamour, glitz, showmanship & the entire film industry! There never was and never will be anybody like him... pic.twitter.com/IEbRCvGP3e — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2019

And filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who started his journey in the industry by assisting him on Prem Rog in 1982, wrote- Genius at work! So lucky to get an opportunity to work with the greatest filmmaker Mr. Raj Kapoor:

Genius at work! So lucky to get an opportunity to work with the greatest filmmaker Mr. Raj Kapoor.



Remembering the legendary actor on his 95th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/PWoMIkImae — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 14, 2019

We don't make such filmmakers anymore and never will!

