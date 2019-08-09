On the run

things-to-do

A marathon in Daman will highlight issue of pollution

Though associated with getaways, Daman is currently plagued with the pressing issue of marine pollution. Its inhabitants financially rely mainly on fisheries, and pollution is impacting the lives of the coastal town's citizens adversely.

It was to this end that the NGO Step Up Foundation came up with the Runburn Festival, in association with Stereo Adventures, a sports events company. It will entail 5km, 10km, and 21km marathons. And the idea is to use the appeal of sports to raise awareness about environmental conservation. The route will pass through a recently constructed coastal road and old Portuguese villages. And organiser Hardik Purohit tells us, "Participants from over 30 cities across the country have already signed up."

ON August 18, 6 am

Meeting point Fortune Point One, Daman Road, Vapi, Gujarat.

CALL 6353664999

Cost Rs 900 to Rs 1,500

