On the set: Saqib Saleem, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Saqib Saleem and Yami Gautam shoot for an ad in Thailand while Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted filming for Dhadak in Kolkata



Saqib Saleem and Yami Gautam

Saqib Saleem and Yami Gautam have been shooting for an apparel ad in Krabi, Thailand. The actors are endorsing leading e-commerce portal and the latest teaser of their Ad have been making rounds for quite some time now.



Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted in Kolkata, while shooting for Dhadak.

