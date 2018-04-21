Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal begin shooting for next action drama

Yesterday, Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal began shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next, an action drama

Yesterday, Shruti Haasan and Vidyut Jammwal began shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar's next, an action drama. The actors had earlier teamed up for Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, which has yet to see the light of day.

Shruti had a shaky start to her career, with films such as "Luck", "Anaganaga O Dheerudu" and "7am Arivu" failing to elicit expected response. But Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film "Gabbar Singh", a remake of "Dabangg", changed the game for Shruti and got her into the big league.

The actress says she has learnt a lot over all these years, with the art of remaining patient, being the most important thing.

"It has really been about patience. I have learnt a lot of patience and still I am not that patient which I like to be. But yes, it has been better than it was before... I have learnt to be more empathetic." Shruti wants to continue on the same path of growing and learning. "The challenge is to make something new in the path of growing and maintaining balance."

