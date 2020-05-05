On World Asthma Day, Radio City Yet again Associates with Cipla To Urge People in leading a Berok Zindagi

Mumbai: At the onset of World Asthma Day, Radio City, India's leading radio network in a yet another association with Cipla, initiates the #BerokZindagi campaign to create a mass awareness to educate patients, caregivers and the general population on the smartest ways to manage the illness. The campaign also talks about 'Asthma Ke Liye, Inhalers Hai Sahi, that highlights the importance of inhalation treatment (including non-sufferers) to overcome social stigma and to assure that inhalation is safe and reliable.

The Berok Zindagi campaign that started few months ago on Radio City, witnessed doctors breaking myths on inhalers on air across 41 cities of Radio City's presence. The campaign, in tandem with on air, was amplified across digital platforms that saw 41 RJ's, digital influencers and celebrities come together to drive this movement. Radio City RJ's reached out to the Kona Kona of the city to spread the awareness about the inhalers through Asthma Ke Liye, Inhalers Hai Sahi thought. Initially started through a digital film, the campaign ensured a 360 degree approach to reach out to the patients, doctors and general population through all the platforms reaching 30 Cr audience with radio as the key platform to drive awareness and build doctor engagement.

The campaign garnered a huge impact, with 10% increase in awareness of inhalers 5% increase in consideration of inhalers. 1 out of 3 consumers (who have been exposed to Advertisements) went ahead and consulted doctors.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said "I strongly believe, it is the need of the hour to create mass awareness on Asthma. There have been various myths attached to the causes and the precautionary measures of the disease. Radio City has always been at the forefront in taking up initiatives for the benefit of the citizens. Radio City is glad to be the medium to spread the message of Cipla's Berok Zindagi campaign across our listeners."

Mr. Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla said, " Our aim is to always maintain a patient-centric focus and in this case, build awareness to counter myths related to inhalation therapy. The key was in increasing people openness to talk about asthma and its treatment. Keeping in line with our purpose of 'caring for life', we will continue to tackle social stigma on asthma and inhalation therapy through education, and help patients live a Berok Zindagi.

Mr. Dipesh Dadhich, General Manager, PHD India said, "As a thought leader in driving asthma awareness, Cipla's approach to communications has always been focused and honest. World Asthma Day presented a perfect opportunity for us to really drive home Cipla's key messaging around 'Asthma ke liye, inhalers hain sahi'. Radio was identified as the perfect channel to engage with the intended audiences on the self-management solutions available for asthma sufferers in a relatable and memorable way. PHD is proud to be partnering with both Cipla and Radio City to deliver meaningful educational messages this World Asthma Day."

On World Asthma Day, Cipla yet again associates with Radio City through an on air and digital campaign, wherein an awareness generating video would be released on social media, talking about how asthematics can take care in these times and building confidence to continue with their medication The video will feature Vikas Khanna) and 6 Doctors.

India has over 9.3 Crores patients of Asthma and COPD, more than even Diabetes. India ranks number 1 in Asthma deaths and yet Asthma management is one of the poorest. Despite being a common respiratory illnesses, it bears the brunt of social stigma because of the misconceptions around it and the inhalation therapy. The usage of inhalers which is the most effective treatment is abysmally low at only 10%. The Berok Zindagi campaign in association with Radio City has helped generate necessary awareness amongst the public, patients, and doctors.

