On World Cannabis Day a scientist and young Mumbaikar talk about drugs, dating, spirituality

On 4/20, World Cannabis Day, a subjective scientist and young Mumbaikar have the first-of-its-kind conversation on drugs, dating and spirituality



Shreyas Sirigeri and Nidhi Chaitanya in conversation on 4/20. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Friday was 4/20 – a sacred day in popular cannabis culture – which is code for consumption of cannabis. While the rest of the world lit up doobies (a cannabis cigarette) in celebration, Mumbaikars spent it talking about drugs, dating, and spirituality.

The first-ever open conversation on drugs, hosted by subjective scientist Nidhi Chaitanya, at Above The Habitat in Khar on Friday evening, attracted a diverse group of listeners; from parents and family members, to college friends and 4/20 loyalists. Chaitanya was in conversation with Shreyas Sirigeri, who was in the audience, on 'challenging existing beliefs' about people who smoked cannabis. "Indian culture is not against cannabis – in fact the Vedas call it a source of liberation and joy," said Chaitanya. "Two of the five sacred plants mentioned in the ancient texts are cannabis-related."

Pointing out how drugs were classified worldwide into five categories, Chaitanya pointed out how cannabis – which is actually just another plant – was categorised as a schedule one (most dangerous) substance. "Drugs imply a lot of things in people's minds. Cough syrup, paracetamols, over-the-counter prescription medicines are all drugs, too. My point here is that we need to open a conversation, have a dialogue. Around 60,000 kg of cannabis is produced in Himachal Pradesh alone, aside from states like Bengal and Kerala where the plant is widely grown as well. Of this entire amount, only 500 kg gets caught by the authorities, which means that the rest of it is in the hands of people."

'Apologise to consumers'

But, what about when people judge you and call you as a charsi or pothead, or friends who alienate you because you consume cannabis, asked Shreyas. "I want to personally apologise to those who consume cannabis," said Chaitanya. "This is taking the whole judgement thing to another level. Cannabis has always been respected in Ayurveda and in Indian culture as a medicinal plant. It is cannabis consumed with tobacco that is injurious to health. [Tobacco] causes around six million deaths a year. Indians have been aware for the longest time about the medicinal properties of cannabis."

She pointed out, "The judgement and taboo must go away –let's talk about it openly. We don't need to demonise it. We don't judge people who consume alcohol and tobacco even though it causes so much damage. There is no denying that the plant contains side-effects, such as schizophrenia for example. But, it manifests in those patients who are already susceptible. Usually their first attack happens under the influence of cannabis. No one is saying that there is no risk but the point is even eating too many burgers and chocolates is harmful to the body, but we need to see things objectively and not with existing prejudice."

Dating and spirituality

The discussion then veered towards dating. When asked whether the concept of dating is intrinsic to Indian culture, Chaitanya pointed out that dating is a personal choice. "Whether you go on a date with someone from the opposite sex, same sex, blind date, whether online or at a club, is entirely a personal choice," she said. "Indian culture has always been one of the most open-minded. Our stories often talk about gods dating each other."

The night concluded with a Q&A with the audience, and with Chaitanya reiterating that they weren't taking a stand, but simply paving the way to open discourse and dialogue.