On World Environment Day, Manushi Chhillar pledges to go green!
The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Beat Air Pollution' but Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar pledged to go green!
World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, provides an opportunity to broaden the “basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment,” according to the United Nations.
Manushi took to Instagram to share a short video of the environment which has a lot of greenery, flowers, butterflies and more. "Better Environment, Better Tomorrow," she wrote.
Better Environment Better TommorowðÂÂÂ #WorldEnvironmentDay
Manushi Chhilar often shows her support on a number of social issues. She took to photo-sharing site Instagram on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in order to spread some awareness about the topic, adding her own little twist. She shared doodles that are ooo... so relatable. She captioned her gram, "If you've got the gear, then there's nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay"
If you’ve got the gear, then there’s nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay
On the work front, Manushi may make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.
