On World Environment Day, Manushi Chhillar pledges to go green!

national

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Beat Air Pollution' but Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar pledged to go green!

Pic/Instagram

World Environment Day which is celebrated on June 5, provides an opportunity to broaden the “basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment,” according to the United Nations.

The theme for this year's World Environment Day is 'Beat Air Pollution' but Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar pledged to go green!

Manushi took to Instagram to share a short video of the environment which has a lot of greenery, flowers, butterflies and more. "Better Environment, Better Tomorrow," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Better Environment Better TommorowðÂÂÂ #WorldEnvironmentDay A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) onJun 4, 2019 at 11:05pm PDT

Manushi Chhilar often shows her support on a number of social issues. She took to photo-sharing site Instagram on Menstruation Hygiene Day, in order to spread some awareness about the topic, adding her own little twist. She shared doodles that are ooo... so relatable. She captioned her gram, "If you've got the gear, then there's nothing to fear!!! #MenstrualHygieneDay"

On the work front, Manushi may make her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj Chauhan biopic.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates