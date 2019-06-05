ON World Environment Day: Prakash Javadekar plants saplings, asks people to follow suit
The minister also clicked a picture with the sapling as part of the #SelfieWithSapling campaign he launched on Tuesday
New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar planted saplings at the ministry headquarters here with celebrities like legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and actor Jackie Shroff.
The minister also clicked a picture with the sapling as part of the #SelfieWithSapling campaign he launched on Tuesday. The campaign is aimed at encouraging people's participation to tackle environmental issues.
Addressing the media on the occasion, Javadekar urged people to plant at least 8 to 10 trees each in their lifetime.
"Every individual should plant at least 8-10 trees to fulfil the lifetime requirement of oxygen (for one person)," he said.
"A small step may lead to a gigantic impact"— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 5, 2019
Happy to have @moefcc MoS @SuPriyoBabul , renowned Cricketer Kapil Dev, Bollywood stars Jackie Shroff & Randeep Hooda and folk singer Malini Awasthi in the plantation drive on #WorldEnvironmentDay today in New Delhi.#SelfieWithSapling pic.twitter.com/Nrq7oXN1N7
Javadekar hailed Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's decision to plant 125 crore trees along the national highways constructed during his tenure.
"I appreciate Gadkari ji's decision to plant 125 crore trees along the highways constructed under the Modi government. Whatever Gadkari ji decides, he delivers," he said.
The environment minister also said that his ministry is going to start a new programme called 'School Nursery'.
Under the programme, schoolchildren, with the support of the forest department, will learn to sow seeds and grow saplings. They will take the saplings home after their annual exams.
Javadekar will also plant saplings in Mumbai's Film Division on Thursday to spread awareness about environment protection through the #SelfieWithSapling campaign.
He will also visit the National Museum of Indian Cinema, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January this year.
During his visit, Javadekar will also meet top stars from the film industry to seek their support for promoting the campaign, and spreading the message of sustainability and importance of reducing carbon footprint.
