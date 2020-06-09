On World Ocean Day, Katrina Kaif has throwback video with whale shark
In the video that she posted on Instagram, the 'Bharat' actor is seen swimming alongside the whale shark. In the stunning video, Katrina is seen wearing a white coloured swimsuit as she enjoys in the nature's lap
Actor Katrina Kaif marked the World Ocean Day with a throwback video of herself swimming underwater with her "most incredible friend" - a giant whale shark.
#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean ðÂÂÂ with my most incredible friend ðÂÂ³
"#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend," she wrote in the caption. On the work front, the 36-year-old actor was last seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat.' She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next cop-universe flick 'Sooryavanshi' opposite actor Akshay Kumar.
