On your mark

Before the lockdown started, Mumbaikars would often witness a bunch of avid cyclists out for a ride at night or early in the morning. But that became an impossibility after March 24, though some are now taking tentative steps towards cycling on the roads again. Others can join an event called Virtual CycloWalkathon, where you can compete with others from your own home, walking on a treadmill or pedalling on an exercise bike. The person who clocks the maximum number of kilometres in a specified time will be declared the winner. All participants will receive e-certificates.

On August 15, 5 am to 11 pm

Log on to allevents.in

Cost Rs 350

