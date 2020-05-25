Once players identify that you are useful as coach, you got their respect: Mike Hesson

Former head coach of the New Zealand cricket team Mike Hesson shared his opinion about the role of a coach on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, “Once the player identifies that you are of use to them as a coach, then you’ve got their respect and for some coaches that takes longer time than others. When you become useful to a player, they actually think that this guy is going to be helpful for me to get the best out of me as a player. It’s not about just telling them stories about what you used to do as a player, but it is about them genuinely thinking that you can help them become a player. That is pretty much what the role of a coach is. The coaches that are less experienced and come straight from a playing background, they will exhaust all their personal experiences in the first week of coaching.”

Sanjay Bangar also talked about coaches delinking from their past and said, “Maybe players who have played at a very elite level may not understand what players of average ability are going through. One thing that we are taught during our coaching education is that you delink from your past. Basically you can’t coach the way you’ve played the game.”

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news