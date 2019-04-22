Once upon a time

things-to-do

A workshop will take you through the process of creating and telling stories

The fondness for listening to stories takes root in childhood, and continues for most of us right into adulthood. But being on the other side i.e. being that charismatic storyteller who gets the listener’s attention from the word go, and keeps him engaged right till the end is no mean feat.

This Sunday brings you the opportunity to make headway in the art at a workshop by storyteller and writer Mehak Mirza Prabhu, where before taking you through the process of narrating a tale, she will first teach participants how to write one. The session also involves voice modulation techniques and exercises for enhancing the delivery of the story.

ON: April 20, 6 pm

AT: Veda Factory, Aram Nagar Part 2, Versova, Andheri West.

CALL: 7977090726

LOG ON TO: allevents.in

Cost: Rs 1,000

Game on!

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwan hai”. With this dialogue, the hit web series Sacred Games (SG) surely set fans on a binge-watching spree with Inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) chasing don Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in Mumbai. But even after all those late nights, if you’re still left with an SG hangover, here’s a chance to test your knowledge of the show at a Bandra pub tomorrow. Join other crazy fans on this thrilling joyride, sip on some craft beer while you’re at it and stand a chance to win prizes.

Free

AT Effingut, Ganga Jamna Sangam Building, 24th Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

ON April 23, 8 pm to 11 pm

CALL 71179491

