One Army jawan killed, 5 injured in blast in Punjab

The explosion took place during an inspection of defective ammunition, Hoshairpur SSP J Elanchezhian said



Representational Image

One army jawan was killed and five others were injured in a blast at the Field Ammunition Depot in Dasuya this evening, police said. The explosion took place during an inspection of defective ammunition, Hoshairpur SSP J Elanchezhian said.

However, he said that he was waiting for the exact details to be shared by the Army about the incident. Jagdish Raj, the Station House Officer (Dasuya) said six jawans were injured in the blast.

They were admitted to the local civil hospital in Dasuya, where a jawan succumbed to injuries, he added. Two seriously injured jawans were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar.

