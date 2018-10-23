One arrested for auto-lifting in UP's Amethi; 15 two-wheelers recovered

crime

Acting on a tip-off, police detained the accused, Ashok Kumar, from the Mohanganj police station area, Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Arya said

A gang of auto-lifters has been busted and 15 stolen two-wheelers have been recovered with the arrest of a person from the Mohanganj area here, police said Monday.

During interrogation, Kumar confessed to his involvement in stealing the two-wheelers from various places, including Lucknow, following which he was arrested, Arya said.

Some fake registration papers were also found in his possession, he added. The SP said that the police team behind the arrest was given a cash award of Rs 10,000.

